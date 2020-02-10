advertisement

Penguins have to be patient because the market is small

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette: It is well known that Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is keen to take steps before the NHL trading period expires.

“I think the market will open sometime in the next week or two,” said the GM on Wednesday afternoon. “Once the teams decide which way to go, more players will come to the market. But now it’s a pretty small market. “

advertisement

The penguins want to add a top six winger. Jake Guentzel is not expected to be back before the end of April. Rutherford would like to make a move sooner than later, but he feels no urgency in the way they played.

The penguins seem to be doing well with the blue line and goal, so any move would be likely for a striker.

“Our chemistry is so strong that it doesn’t affect anything,” he said. “We’re not going to change a whole bunch of players … but even if we brought four or five new players, it wouldn’t affect the chemistry of that team.”

The jets would be interested in adding a dman … The canadiens may not sell

RDS: The Winnipeg Jets would be interested in Jeff Petry, the defender of Montreal Canadiens, if he were made available. The Jets and Dustin Byfuglien are working on mutual termination that would give the Jets additional salary scope.

Canadian GM Marc Bergevin doesn’t want to trade with Petry. The Jets wouldn’t be the only team interested in Petry if it were available.

32-year-old Petry has $ 5.5 million left over a year.

Canadian striker Tomas Tatar is a pending agent. Pierre LeBrun said the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers may be interested in Tatar.

LeBrun adds that he does not believe that either Petry or Tatar will be transferred on the deadline.

Other trading options for the jets could include Alec Martinez (Kings – one year – $ 4 million), Shayne Gostisbehere (Flyers – three years – $ 4.5 million) and Matt Dumba (Wild – three years – 6 million) Dollars).

LeBrun said some teams would offer Canadians a third round selection for the Ilya Kovalchuk, but they are looking for a second round selection. The Canadians could now consider signing him for a contract extension.

advertisement