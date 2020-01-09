advertisement

Two wing options for the penguins

Pittsburgh hockey now: Although Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford downplayed trade speculation after Jake Guentzel’s injury, trade rumors are increasing.

Two wingers are back in the penguin speculation – Jason Zucker from Minnesota Wild and the Los Angeles Kings Tyler Toffoli.

Sugar had previously been associated with the penguins in discussions with Phil Kessel. Michael Russo from The Athletic put sugar back in his last mailbag (see below).

There were no direct reports / leaks that the penguins and kings were talking about Toffoli.

Bob McKenzie on what the kings are looking for.

“Reconstruction (in LA) continues. With Tyler Toffoli, you have an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He is traded, there is no doubt about it, ”said McKenzie during the break on the NBCsn program. “It will either be a second round or a prospect. Or if it gets pretty hot in terms of the number of teams after Toffoli, it can be both.”

Presenter Katherine Tappen added, “And as you mentioned on NHL Live, a potential landing site for Toffoli Pittsburgh could be.”

Wild mailbag

Michael Russo from The Athletic: (Mailbag) The wild GM from Minnesota, Bill Guerin, has been a part of many trade talks lately. He met some GMs at the Junior World Championships in the Czech Republic. The teams want to find out whether the game will be buyers or sellers on the cut-off date. There are no significant businesses that are imminent.

The Wild should not attempt to be a buyer on the closing date. They have no depth of assets to separate from.

Mikko Koivu is the only UFA outstanding and it would be a shock if he were traded.

Could you find a buyer for Victor Rask? Could you move someone like Ryan Donato for another young player?

What about striker Jason Zucker or a defender like Jonas Brodin or Matt Dumba? The Wild may want to trade with Dumba at some point, but it is not a good season and its value is lower.

The savages need a “blue chip centerman” if they ever want to be a competitor.

I have heard that the penguins are showing or have shown interest in sugar again.

