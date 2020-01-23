advertisement

Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet: The Pittsburgh Penguins remain interested in Minnesota Wild striker Jason Zucker. The savages are not yet ready to give up their season.

The Chicago Blackhawks are also not yet ready to give up the season. Could former coach Joel Quenneville and the Panthers be interested in Duncan Keith if they get to this point?

Until UFA Robin Lehner’s top priority, Chris Johnston, who spoke to Lehner, may not be a long-term deal. He may not want to take a lower AAV to get a longer term.

When the Toronto Maple Leafs take action against Kasperi Kapanen, it’s a big deal that would improve them significantly.

Do you think teams asked Maple Leafs about upcoming Free Agent defenders Jake Muzzin, Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci. I can only see them if they are sold, that one of their young people takes big minutes. Not confirmed, but the Leafs and Muzzin may have had some extension talks. Term is as important as salary.

The Oilers and Zack Kassian agree, but are not done yet. The Oilers will also speak to upcoming free agents Josh Archibald, Joakim Nygard and Riley Sheahan.

The New Jersey Devils went to Travis Zajac’s agent Kurt Overhardt about a possible trade. I bet it was from the islanders.

“We were presented with something, but Travis wasn’t ready to do without it at that point. We’ll see something about the future after the season. “

David Backes has no plans to retire. He still has a year on a $ 4 million salary.

The Vegas Golden Knights may be trying to improve their blue line. Could the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks come together on a Brenden Dillon deal? DeBoer is a fan of Dillon.

