advertisement

The trading market is calm at the moment and the senators have many UFAs that could move them

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.: Ottawa Senator GM Pierre Dorion has spoken to teams, but the retail market is calm at the moment as teams are waiting to see which way to go.

“It’s been very quiet so far,” said Dorion to the broadcaster after the first break. “Everyone really feels one another and sees whether they will appear in the playoffs or as buyers or sellers.” There were many discussions, many about nothing. “

advertisement

Although they won’t all move, the senators have 10 upcoming free agents led by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Dylan DeMelo, Mark Borowiecki and Ron Hainsey.

The trading market for Tyler Ennis and Craig Anderson would be limited.

“At the same time, we already have a lot of choices, we have a lot of prospects (and) Belleville is first with one of the youngest teams in the minors, so we’re getting choices and prospects to do just one. We’ll be a trade this year probably not looking at us We’ll make sure we get the right return when we move the players. “

It is believed that the senators are trying to find a first choice and perspective for Pageau.

Oilers Free Agent notes and does not expect them to achieve a major trade goal

Kurt Leavins from the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers are considering the idea of ​​a multi-year extension for striker Josh Archibald.

The Oilers also want to expand the fourth Riley Sheahan line center. expects both to be re-signed well before the free agency begins, possibly even before the close of trading. Sheahan may not get much time from the Oilers.

Oil fans hope they will aim for a big goal at the close, but will likely be disappointed.

It is doubtful whether the Oilers are willing to make a first-round decision or a top perspective for someone like Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Chris Kreider and Mike Hoffman are probably too much to buy and would pose challenges for the Oilers.

New Jersey Devils striker Blake Coleman has had a $ 1.8 million cap hit for a year. Would Coleman work for Jesse Puljujarvi and Round 3, or a candidate like Dmitri Samorukov or William Lagesson for both sides?

advertisement