Exploration of the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals

Murray Pam: Boy Scouts who will participate in last night’s Senators Capitals game: Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyer, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle.

Could the Oilers be interested in Athanasiou?

Jim Matheson: When the Edmonton Oilers become buyers at the close of trading, there are many names that could potentially be trading targets for them.

A quick striker that GM Ken Holland can see is Detroit Red Wings winger Andreas Athanasiou. He’s had a bad year, but he’s a top six striker.

Jim Matheson: If Holland is of course interested in Athanasiou, Jesse Puljujarvi is probably one of the players involved. Would contain something else. states “Just throw that against the wall and maybe it will get stuck”

A high price for a loan player makes no sense for the jets

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said he didn’t think it would make sense to pay a high price for a loaner this season.

Possible landing sites for some free Rangers agents

Brett Cyrgalis of the NY Post: The New York Rangers could move some pending free agents before the deadline. A look at who might be on the move and some potential landing sites.

Chris Kreider – Could hit the Rangers in the first round. He comes from Boston and could offer Danton Heinen and Draft Pick. The Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights may be interested.

Alexandar Georgiev – The Rangers won’t betray him. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers may be of interest.

Anthony DeAngelo – Could fit the Maple Leafs. A Georgiev DeAngelo package could bring a nice route. The Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes may also be interested.

Jesper Fast – A solid bottom six penalty would help a competitor. May match the Tampa Bay Lightning, the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Strome – Are his numbers based solely on playing with Artemi Panarin? Could a team like the Vancouver Canucks or Calgary Flames take him back to the wing? Could be a secondary option for the coyotes if they miss chalkers.

