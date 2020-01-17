advertisement

Exploration of the Senators from Ottawa and the Golden Knights of Vegas

Flames looking for a top six

TSN: After the exchange of Michael Frolik, the Calgary Flames have a slightly higher wage ceiling and plan to use this space according to Pierre LeBrun.

“They hope for a top 6 striker, a right-footed shot. This is a key criterion for the Calgary Flames and makes me think that there is some interest in Tyler Toffoli among the LA Kings, among others. “

Oilers looking for a top six, the Leafs in Mind?, Wild Open for Business

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Edmonton Oilers are in the market for a top six winger and could keep an eye on the leafs.

“Again speculation about Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson, maybe Alex Kerfoot.

And to see another team? Wild Minnesota. I was told that Bill Guerin is open to business and part of the commercial bait list could include veteran defender Mathew Dumba. “

Is there a controversy about the goalie in Chicago?

TSN: There is controversy over goalkeepers in Chicago because they want to get into the playoffs this year but are also keeping an eye on the future. Both Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner have applied for UFAs.

Bob McKenzie adds that Lehner said he would not get a discount on long-term business. Crawford said he doesn’t want to be a backup.

“Is he changing one of these guys? Which one can he sign? And I would imagine that they will talk to both guys about the contract in the coming days and weeks to see what the expectations are and how that decision will go before the deadline. “

Pierre LeBrun says he should keep an eye on the Carolina Hurricanes regarding Lehner.

“If Robin Lehner becomes available by the way, you should keep an eye on Carolina. They tried to sign it last summer and I think they want to insure the goal even more. This is a guy they have on their list. “

