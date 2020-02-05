advertisement

Top priority for the Oilers

Ryan Rishaug: Must believe that the top priority for the Edmonton Oilers entering into the trading period must still be a third line center.

Ottawa’s senator, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, fits well with the Oilers, but is not sure whether they want to give up their first choice for him.

A more traditional shutdown of the third-line center may be more realistic. Someone who can win some faceoffs and play against a top line.

Friedman’s rumor summary

Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet: The NHL and NHLPA are involved in ending Dustin Byfuglien’s contract with the Winnipeg Jets. All sides must agree on the language of his complaints. Byfuglien hasn’t started skating yet, so he’s unlikely to come back this season. If he wants to play in the future, there are connections to Chicago, Florida and Vegas.

Darnell Nurse wants to become Edmonton Oiler. You could make a short-term deal or wait to see how the offseason regarding the Oilers cap number works.

The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins have shown interest in the Montreal Canadian Tomas Tatar.

There are some teams that would be really surprised if the Anaheim Ducks swapped defender Josh Manson.

Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan was hoping to extend Tyler Toffoli, but it looks like he’s being traded. The Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and maybe the Philadelphia Flyers would be interested.

The Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are believed to be interested in defender Alec Martinez.

The Toronto Maple Leafs explore the goalkeeper market. LA Kings goalkeeper Jack Campbell could play a role.

Chris Johnston reported over the weekend that the Canucks offered goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom a two-year contract extension.

Mike Hoffman could be a fallback for the St. Louis Blues if they don’t land Chris Kreider. The Panthers would look for defensive help.

Teams may have called the Bruins to see if defender Torey Krug is available.

The Dallas Stars may have to look for a game for the future.

