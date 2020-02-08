advertisement

A key option for the Oilers

Jim Matheson: Said the Edmonton Oilers could look at Derek Grant in anticipation of the UFA center.

The hurricanes faced two wild defenders

James (@ Account4Hockey): Michael Russo said that the Carolina Hurricanes were previously interested in defender Jonas Brodin, but have now started looking for a right-handed defender.

The hurricanes checked in to Dumba but moved on when Dougie Hamilton came back.

Kings only had preliminary discussions with Clifford before trading with him

John Hoven: Rob Blake, GM of Los Angele Kings, on whether they had helped renew contracts with Kyle Clifford’s warehouse before selling him to Maple Leafs: “We had a very preliminary interview, mostly for tenure, but it didn’t takes into account the decision. “

Maple Leafs GM Dubas on the ability to add a defender and muzzin talks

Maple Leaves Hot Stove: (MLHS transcription) Kyle Dubas, GM of Toronto Maple Leafs, on his ability to add a defender before the NHL trading deadline.

“It will really depend on Morgan just because the cap room is part of it. We could add a defender, but if they just say it is something we did … we want someone to do that in the long run Needle moved for us and not in the short run. If it wasn’t a perfect deal, it had to be something in the long run. It’s probably a long-term situation that we want to address, but it will depend on Morgan.

As we get more information on how long it will be in the coming weeks, it depends on how much leeway we have before the deadline to decide whether we have full leeway regardless of the LTI term will be the rest of the season if he won’t be back before the playoffs. “

Dubas about how the contract extension talks with the upcoming UFA Jake Muzzin go.

“We will not comment. We’ve had enough contract talks in this room to last a decade, so we’re fine, thanks. “

