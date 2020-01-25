advertisement

Where some of the 31 teams are before the NHL closes

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic: Just a month before the NHL trading deadline expires, some of the main players are listed here. It looks like this by division.

Metropolitan Division

Washington is one of the few teams that need little or nothing, except maybe a deep piece. Pittsburgh wants to trade Alex Galchenyuk for a pickaxe and / or depth player. A top 9 striker is still possible as Jason Zucker, Tyler Toffoli and even Tomas Tatar are available.

The New York Islanders are looking for a top 9 striker and maybe a defender. Carolina might see a Brendan Dillon. After that, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils remain sellers, but who do they sell?

Atlantic Division

Boston intends to make a decision with David Backes to potentially terminate this agreement. You eye the first nine forward, as mentioned above. Few expected Ilya Kovalchuk to thrive in Montreal. He will draw considerable attention if Montreal wants to unload him or Tomas Tatar.

Detroit and Ottawa could be big sellers in the NHL by the close of trading, but Buffalo almost stays with what they have. Tampa Bay is looking for some depth, while Toronto is looking for a top 4 defender with a ten-year term.

Central department

St. Louis and Colorado need little. Perhaps the avalanche could use a defensive or anterior depth. The NHL trading deadline is approaching, and a team like Dallas needs internal production more than anything. Teams like Winnipeg, Chicago and Nashville need time to see where their teams are. Minnesota is the real question mark as Mathew Dumba and Jason are currently dangling sugar.

Pacific Division

The division of the parity can be guessed with five teams at intervals of only points. Vegas is a polarizing team. Do you add a top 4 defender? You should send something almost the same back out of concerns about the cap. The big new signing in Arizona is likely to be Darcy Kuemper, who returns after an injury. The California teams will be salespeople, but none of them expect to blow up their squad dramatically.

