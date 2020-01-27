advertisement

Rangers looking for a wild fourth winger?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Jordan Greenway, the wild Minnesota striker, has just reached the fourth line. I would think the New York Rangers checked its availability.

The 6 ‘6’ ‘greenway played under Rangers coach David Quinn at Boston University.

Are Thornton and Marleau thinking elsewhere?

Curtis Pashelka from The Mercury News: The San Jose Sharks striker and outstanding free agents Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau haven’t thought of being traded and playing anywhere else this season.

“I really have to think about it,” said Thornton. “Of course, this small home balance will be important for our team. But I didn’t think about that at all. I’m just trying to win games here and see how it goes.

“I am still optimistic that we can still do it, I really am. We have to see how the next few weeks develop, and then it will go on.”

Marleau said he was concentrating on the playoffs and not thinking about trading before the deadline.

When asked if he would change his mind in a few weeks, Thornton said, “Then ask me. We’ll see.” He has a $ 2 million cap hit and a no-movement clause. Marleau has a $ 700,000 salary and no NTC or NMC.

Defenders Brenden Dillon and striker Melker Karlsson are two other Sharks that have been in the rumor mill this season.

Some Thornton makes sense to the Bruins

Joe Haggerty from NBC Sports Boston: Although it may seem a little far-fetched at first glance, it makes sense to return Joe Thornton to the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins were able to use his size, experience and talent.

In the past, Thornton quickly dismissed any idea that he could play anywhere other than San Jose, but his comments have a different tone.

The acquisition costs would not be high and the Bruins could also be able to do another business.

Such a move would allow the Bruins to move Charlie Coyle to the second wing and have Thornton as the third center. The Bruins are looking for valuation help, which would not be helpful in this area.

