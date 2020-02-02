advertisement

Could the Rangers move Buchnevich?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The Rangers could move Chris Kreider to close, but they could also watch Linemate Pavel Buchnevich. He has another year for his $ 3.25 million deal.

Buchnevich would obviously not return near Kreider, but they could move for someone who plays a more north-south game and has a more “hard hat mentality”.

Panthers have choices over a few strikers

George Richards from The Athletic: A few questions to the Florida Panthers before the close of trading.

Are you acting forward Mike Hoffman or Evgenii Dadonov? Both are UFAs. It is likely that the Panthers can re-sign both extensions. You should be able to keep one. The Panthers are still in the playoff race, so they may want to keep both.

What will GM Dale Tallon expect on the reporting date? Every step should probably be money-in, money-out. The Panthers could use some defense and maybe another striker with six deaths.

Five defenders who could see the jets

Ken Wiebe from The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are believed to be looking for a defender to take the top four spots. Jack Roslovic may need to be used in a package to land a defender.

The five potential defenders the jets could look at include:

Alec Martinez – $ 4.1 million a year. Although the left side is his natural side, he can play on the right side.

Rasmus Ristolainen – $ 5.4 million by 2021-22. A large, right-handed defender who can shoot the puck.

Colin Miller – $ 3.875 million by 2021-22. A right-handed defender who may be a third man who has had a second power play by then. Lower acquisition costs compared to Martinez and Ristolainen.

Dylan DeMelo – $ 900,000 cap hit and a pending UFA – Though the jets aren’t expected in the rental market, DeMelo could be fascinating.

Damon Severson – A ceiling of $ 4.166 million was reached by 2022/23. He plays a lot of minutes in New Jersey to be in their long-term plans, but they can be open to anything since they rebuild.

