DeAngelo praised himself from New York

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: New York Rangers and Anthony DeAngelo agreed a $ 925,000 one-year deal last season. The 25-year-old defender is on the pace with 69 points, is referee-ready and will be looking for a nice raise.

The Calgary Flames extended Rasmus Andersson by six years to $ 4.55 million a season. A comparable one?

Attacker Ryan Strome can also initiate arbitration and could charge $ 5.5 to 6 million a season as he approaches a point-for-a-game pace.

The Rangers are on the right with DeAngelo, Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox, along with Nils Lundkvist, who will start in the first round in 2018. DeAngelo can also play on the left.

If the rangers decide that they can move DeAngelo, they are better off receiving a first-class, young force in return.

Davidson on Andersson’s situation

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: John Davidson, president of the New York Rangers, said he called Lias Andersson but didn’t speak to him. Andersson is not yet ready to speak directly to the Rangers and would like them to speak only to his agent for the time being. Both sides are disappointed with how they have fared.

“If you look at this situation and try to analyze it, I’ve done a lot of research and I can’t really figure out what the problem is other than disappointment.” I think this group here – the Rangers – treats the players well, as most people know, and does everything to give them the opportunity to become the best player as soon as possible. And I feel that this has happened here.

“It’s hard to find out until you speak to Lias directly. We haven’t done that yet. He wants everything to go through his agent, so we’ll see where we go.”

The Rangers have received trade offers since the day he was sent to the AHL – November 20, but there isn’t much market for him.

TSN: Bob McKenzie said on TSN that teams are calling Rangers about Andersson and they are willing to trade him if they get the right prospect.

“They are less interested in a draft pick than in an interested party. However, you can afford to be picky because, secondly, you’re a little worried that if you make a quick trade for Lias Andersson, this could send the wrong message. This news is: If you are in our system and pack and finish and go home and we immediately satisfy you with a trade, another organization and a fresh start, is that a bad precedent for other players? So you can afford to be picky and you will meet the deadline. “

