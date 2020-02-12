If the Rangers can extend Chris Kreider, other steps may need to be followed

TSN: Bob McKenzie said last night that there were some contract renewal talks between the New York Rangers and upcoming UFA striker Chris Kreider. There is optimism that a deal could be worked out, but it could mean that they have to take some countermeasures on the deadline or out of season.

“I think optimism is too strong a word. Is it possible? For sure. But it will also be difficult for the Rangers to hit what Chris Kreider is looking for. So we have duel tracks. The contract negotiations are ongoing here. There is a trade talk going on here, and there could still be a lot going either way. “

If the Rangers sign Kreider again at the close of trade or in the off-season, they may have to postpone the trade combination Pavel Buchnevich, Ryan Strome and Anthony DeAngelo.

The Rangers could wait until the off-season to find out their goalkeeper situation

TSN: Bob McKenzie said the New York Rangers will continue to take calls to goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev. The off-season could be the best time for the Rangers to figure out their situation with three goalkeepers.

“I’m curious to see how Henrik Lundqvist reacts. If he goes a long way here by the deadline, he’s happy to stay there as No. 2 or No. 3. He has a no-move clause. Rangers have obviously not pretending to act on him. “

Hurricanes would act first if …

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Carolina Hurricanes are ready to trade a high draft pick if it means they’ll get a top 4-time defender.

They kicked tires on the upcoming UFAs Brenden Dillon and Sami Vatanen.

Matt Dumba has another term in office and he’s another player they stepped on.