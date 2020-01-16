advertisement

The Rangers will talk to Kreider about an extension

TSN: The New York Rangers will talk to UFA Chris Kreider, but they could eventually find a deal and possibly keep a good portion of his contract, Darren Dreger said.

“There will still be contract negotiations, perhaps negotiations with the Rangers’ management. However, it is assumed that Chris Kreider will most likely be traded. Of course there is interest in this force ahead. And there is a feeling that the New York Rangers are ready withhold up to 50 percent of the salary. If that’s the case and the deal is right, you can check out some of the big dogs like the St. Louis Blues, maybe the Boston Bruins, to run a run with Chris Kreider. “

advertisement

Are the Bruins pulling the trigger at Toffoli or are they waiting at Kreider?

Matt Kalman from WEEI: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek talked about New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider in their 31 Thoughts podcast.

“My opinion on Kreider changes almost every day,” said Friedman. “Because people told me that they think the Rangers are starting to think more and more about whether to keep it.”

“And it will all work out in the next six weeks, but you will get rid of it, it is difficult to replace.”

Freidman also claims that their top couples gain some chemistry and roll aggressively. He adds that Mika Zibanjad will need a deal soon, and how much will it cost?

Freidman does not list chalk acquisition costs, but does determine a perspective and a high-draft selection to get started.

The Boston Bruins can basically trade against Tyler Toffoli at any time, according to Friedman.

“I’m telling you that, I think Boston could make a deal for Toffoli almost any time if they wanted to. I think they know they have it in their back pocket,” said Friedman. “So the question is: are you doing this or are you waiting for chalkers?”

The acquisition costs would probably be a high selection draft or a good prospect.

advertisement