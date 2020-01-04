advertisement

Devils eye a Sabers defender?

The fourth period: New Jersey Devils GM Ray Shero is looking to next year and wants to retool his blue line.

Shero is believed to be interested in Buffalo Sabers defender Colin Miller.

advertisement

27-year-old Miller has two years to complete his contract with a $ 3.875 million cap hit.

It is not known what the Sabers would be looking for if they moved Miller.

Vatanen open to talks with the devils

Chris Ryan from NJ.com: New Jersey Devils full-back Sami Vatanen has not been living in his status for long.

“I don’t really think much about it. If you play well, the teams usually want to keep you there,” Vatanen told NJ Advance Media. “Sometimes you think about what’s going to happen. I don’t have a contract for next year or anything like that. Sometimes you think it would be nice to get ready, do the contract and have some security and know the future if you play wisely. It’s part of the business. You never know what’s going to happen. As in Anaheim, I had just signed a deal and they exchanged me a few years later. You never know. It’s part of the business that you just do your best and try to help your team win. “

Vantanen had no contract talks with GM Ryan Shero of Devils or his agent. He is open to conversation when they reach him.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at the moment. I was just playing hockey,” he said. “We’ll see if they can reach me like this, what will happen. I really liked it here and it was fun to be here.”

advertisement