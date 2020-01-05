advertisement

Predators looking for excitement

Sportsnet: Nashville Predator GM David Poile gets impatient with his fighting team and tries to mess things up.

“There’s no question that he started calling the phone lines to find out what’s out there, and if things don’t change, the Predators could make some kind of roster change pretty quickly,” said Friedman.

advertisement

In a radio interview earlier this week, Poile said head coach Peter Laviolette’s job is safe at this time.

Poile added: “We are open to business.”

Sandin will probably come to Leafs “sooner than later”

Sportsnet: Rasmus Sandin was the defender with the most points at the Junior World Championships and he could land “sooner than later” in the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup.

“Since he played six games earlier in the season, I think he will play more games with the Maple Leafs later this year,” said Johnston during Saturday’s Headlines segment at Hockey Night in Canada.

Playing four more NHL games would burn a year of his entry-level contract. If he only plays three, his contract will slide.

“I don’t think the Leafs believe that this is a priority,” said Johnston regarding Sandin, who plays fewer than 10 NHL games and will keep one year of his entry-level contract.

Penguins talking to their RFA defender

Dan Kingerski from Pro Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have the right to hire lawyer Marcus Pettersson to renew their contract, and contract negotiations for a long-term contract have begun.

An extension is not imminent, but a source confirms that a contract for the penguins is “a priority.” The penguins’ salary cap last season did not allow the penguins and Pettersson to enter into a multi-year contract, as they had hoped.

At the start of the season, there were rumors that the teams had already agreed to a deal, but that’s not the case. The source did not say that a deal was obvious, but acknowledged the desire of both sides to extend the contract.

advertisement