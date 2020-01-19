advertisement

Ilya Kovalchuk extension to speak early

Louis-Andre Lariviere from TVA Sports: Montreal Canadiens, who recently signed striker Ilya Kovalchuk, has worked very well for the team so far.

Kovalchuk’s agent Pat Brisson when asked if there could be anything after this season.

“It’s too early to talk about a contract right now,” Agent Pat Brisson, whose company represents famous number 17, told TVA Sports. Reaching the playoffs is his priority.

“Yes,” Kovy “is going well, but the approach is moving. One game at a time. “

How Kovalchuk plays for the rest of the season will have an impact if he wants to go into extra time. There will be no rush for either side.

“It’s okay at the moment, but there is no deadline for discussions (an extension of the contract),” he repeated.

Which Montreal Canadiens could enter the retail market?

Eric Engels from Sportsnet: With the young Centerman in Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki and the left wingers Jonathan Drouin, Max Domi and Paul Byron, the Canadian GM of Montreal, Marc Bergevin, may not have much to do to determine the commercial value of Tomas Tatar between the now and the now February 24 not to explore close of trading.

He’ll make $ 4.2 million next season – Vegas retains part of his $ 5.3 million total capitalization.

Tartar’s commercial value should be high, and if it doesn’t, you might as well hold onto it.

The same applies to defender Jeff Petry. Petry has a part-no clause – a 15-team no-trade list. Bergevin would need a great deal to trade with him.

Deep players that could be moved: Jordan Weal, Dale Weise, Nate Thompson, Nick Cousins ​​and Matthew Peca.

As Ilya Kovalchuk currently looks, Canadians should consider signing again if they don’t get a good offer before the deadline.

