advertisement

Would the Canadians care about Anderson?

Eric Engels: If Josh Anderson is available, the Montreal Canadiens must be interested. However, I’m not sure who would move for him.

I have not yet heard if Anderson is available, but I did not expect it to be available before close of trading. If you moved him now, you would think you would want a squad player to help you in return.

advertisement

Canadians would rather keep Petry

Have links: Pierre LeBrun said on Tuesday on RDS that Montreal Canadiens defender Jeff Petry is probably the most sought-after defender, but GM Marc Bergevin “really, really” doesn’t want to act.

Kovalchuk wants to wait a few weeks before talking about an extension

John Lu: Montreal striker Ilya Kovalchuk said he would rather wait a few weeks before asking his agents to start talking with GM Marc Bergevin about the contract extension.

He wants to focus on getting back into the playoffs and not on his own status as a free agent.

Eric Engels from Sportsnet: The commercial value of Ilya Kovalchuk has increased with every game. The upcoming UFA has also increased its value within the team.

“It’s all in the hands of the GM and the organization here, but as I said in the first second, I love everything about this team,” Kovalchuk started. “The way everyone welcomed me to the fans who are incredible. I know the next two weeks will decide everything, and whatever the decision will be, I will take it as a man, but this team is special. This group of men is special.

“They all care about it, they want to win, they want to get better. And all the young people like (Nick) Suzuki … and (Kotkaniemi) and (Cale) Fleury – they sent them down, but they’re all ready to play. This team has a bright future and if I could be there it would be really good. “

advertisement