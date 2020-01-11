advertisement

Canadians have a few weeks to set trading deadline plans

TSN: Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted that the Montreal Canadiens had their pro scouting meetings yesterday. In the week of the 20th, they have their farewell week, and then there is the all-star break. Then they could decide how to approach the trading deadline.

“Have you made hay in the six games you have played so far to get back into the playoffs? If not, it’s time to start selling pieces.

advertisement

Incidentally, an interesting piece could be Ilya Kovalchuk, who just got it from the scrap heap for $ 700,000. He looked OK so far. It’s an early return, but if he continues like this, he could be a player he is playing with a few other players before the trading deadline. “

Penguins who move Galchenyuk and want to find a winger in the top six

TSN: TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said the Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to forward Alex Galchenyuk and they have already started trade negotiations.

“I think the Penguins would either look for a draft pick or a bottom six striker because that’s where he’s playing. He’s essentially a fourth liner. It doesn’t match his ability to play that role. For some reason it didn’t work in Pittsburgh and the penguins could certainly move him between now and the 24th. “

TSN: Bob McKenzie said the penguins’ top priority is to find someone who could help replace injured Jake Guentzel – a winger who can play with either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin.

“Now they have the available cap space, $ 6 million a year, without Güntzel, but obviously they have to commit to spending that 6 million on a real player.

Everyone is assuming that the penguins will dive into the winger rental market, with names like Chris Kreider and Tyler Toffoli premiering among these opportunities, but I think general manager Jim Rutherford is also exploring the possibility of “the old ice hockey trade.” “Doing is for one-term players, swapping players from his squad, doing everything to move this top 6 forward, and I think he’d rather do it sooner than later. He likes to shop early and I think that’s a priority right now. “

advertisement