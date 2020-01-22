advertisement

The Minnesota Wild seems to be selling …

Michael Russo from The Athletic: Apparently Bill Guerin is listening, as there are only five weeks to close. Minnesota is seven points ahead of placeholders and has gone 3-6-1 in the last ten games.

Players that may be available include Jonas Brodin, Jason Zucker, even Matt Dumba, and Marcus Foligno, among whom teams have asked. It is in the nature of this business that other directors look for the value and potential commercial offerings.

How Minnesota will play in the next few weeks will determine several players and their fate.

David Pagnotta from the fourth period: The keywords “sell” and “retool” become the vocabulary of the day in Minnesota. This is bad for some wild players and maybe also for the coach.

One of the most common names is Mathew Dumba. Dumba is only 25 years old and has three years left for his contract. It is known that Minnesota is likely to be a seller. However, the willingness to trade such a large asset is important. The savages strive for a top 6 striker in the same age group. Dumba, who only scored three goals and 13 points in 47 games, could easily affect the return.

Jonas Brodin has one year left for his $ 4.167 million deal and could be postponed. Then there is Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker.

Pierre Dorion on the Ottawa Senators

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic (Q&A): Ottawa’s CEO, who has seen a lot of crazy things in his three years, has served him well. The senators expect to be a seller again this trading date. Ottawa, which takes the best player available, is of paramount importance with its wide range.

Who keeps Ottawa? The biggest questions relate to Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whose teams long for this trading deadline. All Dorion would mention is that there is a plan. The players have a chance whether they want to stay or not. However, you will not be overpaid. It is perfectly clear that the Ottawa senators are building very slowly and will not deviate.

