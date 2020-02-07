advertisement

Bill Guerin gives Minnesota Wild players a fair shake

Tom Gulitti from NHL.com: Several small reservations by Bill Guerin as the trading deadline approaches.

“I still have to be determined,” said Guerin. “We have weeks. I like our players and I like them as players. I like them as people. They love to play in Minnesota and many of them are committed. I’m in no hurry to throw someone out the door. “

advertisement

In addition, Minnesota needn’t worry about losing unlimited free agents because Mikko Koivu has a no-move clause. Guerin rates the whole year as he put it. Guerin also believes that Kiril Kaprizov can play in the NHL immediately when he comes over.

Guerin now seems to have a good grip on the organization.

“I feel pretty comfortable. I feel like I have a good grip on our team here in Minnesota. I have a good overview of what we have in Iowa (the American Hockey League) … because Tom Kurvers is ours GM and my deputy GM is and he keeps me fully up to date. They have an enormous season (24-14-3-3). I follow our prospects through our scouts and our development team and I feel more and more comfortable over time . “

Bruce Boudreau is waiting until the end of the year. This is because Minnesota is still close enough to a playoff point.

Henrik Lundqvists prophecy is about to be realized

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Unfortunately, the three-headed goalkeeper monster in New York has an ugly head. Lundqvist feels that what he wrote last May is truer than ever. If Igor Shesterkin plays like a beginner, that’s a problem. Then there is Alexandar Georgiev, with whom New York apparently cannot trade.

That leaves a gaping problem for Henrik Lundqvist. At some point the situation has to be clarified. There is a scenario in which the goalkeeper could still be bought with a year remaining. It is exactly what he feared in this business process.

Come this summer. Reality Trumping prophecy can only occur.

advertisement