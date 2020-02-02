advertisement

Rumors beyond the control of Zucker and his teammates

Jessi Pierce from The Athletic: Jason Zucker, Minnesota Wild striker, is not worried about the trade rumors as they are all beyond the control of him and his teammates.

“For me, it’s something I have no control over, just like everyone else in this room,” said Zucker. “I have control over the 10 team (no trade) list that I created earlier this year and that’s all I can worry about. As far as the rest of the period is concerned, this is part of the game and This is how it works. Bill will do what he sees best for the team and the organization for the future. This includes this year, next year and X years later that he wants to work towards. “

Wild GM Bill Guerin said the teams are calling, but he doesn’t plan to sell fire. He can wait to see if they are closer to a playoff point closer to the trading deadline.

Stars could use insulting help

Sean Shapiro from The Athletic: There is a feeling that the Dallas Stars have to take a step to cause further insults.

Due to no-movement clauses, no-trade clauses, and a group that is not interested in trading, there may be only 10 roster players willing to involve in the right deal: Andrew Cogliano, Blake Comeau, Mattias Janmark, Radek Faksa, Jason Dickinson, Justin Dowling, Jamie Oleksiak, Roman Polak, Andrej Sekera and Taylor Fedun.

Dickinson and Faksa may be the only players in this group through which teams call. Janmark is a pending UFA and could get interested.

The stars will not have top prospects with Thomas Harley, Ty Dellandrea, Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger. Oskar Back or Albin Eriksson are perhaps the only two other perspectives that the teams desire. There could be some other prospects that could be added in a larger business.

The stars are without their picks for the second and third round this year. They are just below the upper limit, but could use Martin Hanzal’s LTIR area.

Stars could be Chris Kreider, Blake Coleman, Kyle Palmieri, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Galchenyuk, Josh Anderson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Duclair.

Acquisition costs would vary, and not all forwards may be available for trading.

