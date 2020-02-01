advertisement

A hot strip from Mikael Granlund means what now?

Adam Vingan from The Athletic: The change of coach has rejuvenated Granlund because he has looked a lot better lately. Is it too little, too late? When he sees the striker return to his normal, productive self, Nashville has to scratch his head. Granlund has scored three times in his last five games and shot four times online against New Jersey.

His $ 5.75 million AAV contract expires at the end of the season. Nashville anticipates 60-70 points and instead has a striker who can’t even get a point in every other game.

“I feel like I play a lot better,” said Granlund. “I play PK and PP and get opportunities out there. It was fun and I hope I can improve my game.”

Granlund sums it up best. The coaching change benefited him. He feels he has a higher role and thrives. If Nashville had done this earlier, what could it have been? At least Nashville has a chip that can be traded in a few weeks.

What contracts can the Anaheim Ducks eat on the cut-off date?

Eric Stephens from The Athletic: Anaheim’s sale is very likely and you could eat some contracts to gain more prospects at the close. Simply put, this is a remodeling because the prospects that are still on the rise haven’t improved the fate of the ducks.

Anaheim has a $ 9.2 million cap space and flexibility. How much Bob Murray can spend is always a valid question. Again, there is a chance for sweeteners that would help the team.

Toronto is a fascinating option. Anaheim, who is taking Cody Ceci out of her hands, would help both teams. But the return would be the question. Could Ryan Miller go the other way? This is always an option – albeit slightly. Ondrej Kase also remains a fascinating chip.

Pittsburgh is a different team. Alex Galchenyuk looks like a name that is reasonable. He has an expiring contract and would be interesting. I also think of Arizona and Michael Grabner. After all, Boston might be an option, but David Backes is a name that was mentioned.

