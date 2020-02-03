advertisement

The Metropolitan Division is getting closer

Dan Rosen from NHL.com (Mailbag): The division offers a tight race to determine the last playoff spots. One of the most treated players is Ottawa Senators’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Ottawa can try signing it again in the off-season. However, there is so much value now. Is Lou Lamoriello pulling the trigger here?

Detroit has Andreas Athanasiou, but little else that may be attractive except for a lower range or view. Even Athanasiou doesn’t have the value it once had. After that, New Jersey, which moves Wayne Simmonds and Sami Vatanen, wouldn’t surprise anyone. Anaheim has little to do, but Los Angeles could part with Tyler Toffoli.

advertisement

Another thing is Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers. The next ten games determine whether to sign him or try to trade him for a selection in the first round. This is the expected route that a potential customer may also be involved in.

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski from ESPN.com: A quick look at the retail market reveals a little more about what could happen. Boston actively looks at Tyler Toffoli and Chris Kreider. Calgary is also hoping for one of these two players and maybe Kyle Palmieri, if he is available from New Jersey.

Carolina targets Alec Martinez, who still has Dougie Hamilton’s injury. After that, Colorado could add a Vatanen or Chalk. Columbus’ only capital is Josh Anderson. Florida is a team that can withstand a certain depth of defense. Minnesota and Montreal should sell.

Pittsburgh’s Jim Rutherford is looking for one of the six wingers mentioned above. San Jose claims to have lost this season but won’t move much. St. Louis will also attack these wingers, but does not need them. Tampa Bay and even Toronto could use a Jeff Petry-like player if he is available. Washington is looking for a defense lawyer, but is limited to what he can do. Vegas is also limited, but the playoffs seem to be a must. Take care of her.

advertisement