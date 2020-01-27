advertisement

A short or long term deal for Mathew Barzal?

Brett Cygalis of the NY Post: New York Islanders striker Mathew Barzal is admitted as a free agent without arbitration after the season. Will the sides build a bridge or act in the long term?

“The stuff will take care of itself,” said Barzal last week. “We try to play meaningful games at the end of April and May. That is the goal now. I am not worried about contracts and stuff. The stuff takes care of good games.”

The most likely is a two- or three-year contract, which is between $ 6 and $ 7 million. Patrik Laine (two years, $ 6.75 million annually) and Brayden Point (three years, $ 6.25 million annually) have comparable values.

Comparable in the long term, Mitch Marner’s six-year period could be just under $ 11 million a year.

There’s the idea that Barzal wants to play in Seattle – he played junior there and is near Coquitlam, BC, where he grew up. Could the islanders talk to GM Ron Francis about an expansion plan that involves first graders and other assets?

What will Maple Leafs look for in anticipation of UFA Jake Muzzin?

Maple Leaves Hot Stove: (MLHS transcription) Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 about what the Toronto Maple Leafs defender and pending free agent Jake Muzzin may be looking for in a new deal.

“What I think is a reasonable deadline is in the range of four to five years. I don’t know if you want much more besides. I would be shocked if the Leafs wanted to make it six.

If you are talking about any discussions that have taken place here in front of the Muzzin camp and the Toronto Maple Leafs, unless something has changed in the past few days – and I doubt it is – then the conversation between the Leafs and the Muzzin camp were preliminary at that time.

Dreger believes that they want to see far as long as they can walk in conversation. The tenure will usually be the hard part when players are over 30 years old. I guess it would take four to five years.

