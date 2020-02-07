advertisement

Top 4-term defenders remain priority for the Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs were looking for a defender and Cody Ceci is now injured (at least a month). Is a top 4-term defender still a top priority? Darren Dreger said this was the case, especially with the injuries to Ceci and Morgan Rielly.

“One of the key factors in trading the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night was that the Kings kept their salary, so the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a good position with Kapanen, with Johnsson, maybe Alex Kerfoot, to make a deal if there is the right deal. “

advertisement

The LA Kings are not finished yet

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Los Angeles Kings have closed the trade. got interested with Alec Martinez.

“Alec Martinez, a defender who has another year and a half in the contract, remains available. He’s not a guy the Leafs were interested in, by the way, but a few teams that we think have shown interest are the Florida Panthers, who are trying hard to improve their blueline, and to some extent the Winnipeg Jets. The price to get Martinez is believed to be a second choice and either another choice or a prospect. At this point, nothing is imminent, but a player who should be on the move. “

Does Micheal Ferland’s questionable status affect the Vancouver Canucks as of the reporting date?

TSN: Micheal Ferland’s status could affect what the Vancouver Canucks could do at the close, according to Pierre LeBrun. Ferland is expected to complete a conditioning phase in the AHL shortly. Do the Canucks trust Ferland’s status a week before the close of trading? Some Canucks members may be hesitant and have raised a potential commercial candidate internally.

“Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils. And I can tell you, Vancouver was very interested in Wayne Simmonds last summer when Simmonds decided to stay on the subway and sign with the New Jersey Devils. He would be a player they would choose if they had long-term concerns about Ferland. Let’s just hope that Ferland is doing well. “

advertisement