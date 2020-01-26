advertisement

Toffoli’s return is the key to the kings

Dennis Bernstein: (Answering questions) The success of the deadline for the Los Angeles Kings depends on the return they make on Tyler Toffoli.

Your other outstanding free agents won’t get a great return – a low round or a conditional draft selection.

At the moment there may be concern about the lack of interest.

For certain areas of need, the best trading option is …

Rob Reese from NHL.com: When a team is looking …

Bottom Six striker: New Jersey Devils Blake Coleman – The third player who has one year left.

Substitute goalkeeper – New York Rangers Alexandar Georgiev – Is a pending RFA and a team looking for additional depth may be interested.

Shutdown Defender – San Jose Sharks Brenden Dillon – Awaiting the UFA, which leads the Sharks with 155 goals and an average of over 19 minutes per game.

Face-off specialist – Ottawa senators Jean-Gabriel Pageau – 54 points ahead. 52.9 percent on the draw in the season and is an outstanding UFA.

Powerplay Help – New York Rangers Chris Kreider – Seven Powerplay Goals and 10 Powerplay Points. UFA pending.

Zajac rejects islanders

Maple Leaves Hot Stove: (MLHS transcriptions) Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550 radio on New Jersey Devils striker Travis Zajac says no to the New York Islanders.

“Lou Lamoriello moved him in. When Lamoriello was in Toronto, I kept hearing that he was trying to get Zajac to Toronto. He loves him, Travis Zajac. Zajac said no. “

Is DeMelo available?

Maple Leaves Hot Stove: (MLHS transcriptions) Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 radio if right-handed defender Dylan DeMelo from Ottawa Senators could be made available.

He seemed to be a throw-in in the Erik Karlsson business, but he played well. Senators GM Pierre Dorion can look to keep him.

“But the trade interest is so extreme that the Sens’s goal is still in rebuild mode. They have 11 draft picks in June. You want to have 15 or more. Dylan DeMelo would make a decent return, but man, he was good for the Ottawa senators. “

