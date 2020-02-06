advertisement

Kings are just being warmed up

Darren Dreger: Do you think the Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is warming up. Defender Alec Martinez gets interest from several teams.

Teams call Devils about Vatans

@PGianniNJD: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN two days ago that “7 teams have asked about Sami Vatanen, but Tom Fitzgerald has not yet committed to take action.”

Some “stealth” wing options for the penguins

Dan Kingerski from Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are watching the trading market. Elliotte Friedman said last month that the penguins had made a standing offer to Minnesota Wild.

The penguins could use one or two wingers. If the penguins consider a few “stealth” goals, they could

Craig Smith – Predators – The Predators could look for a second or third choice for Smith if they go into sell mode.

Andreas Johnsson – Maple Leafs – The Leafs may not be able to keep both Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen.

Jesper Fast – Rangers – Not a top six option, but could still fit nicely into her bottom six.

Extension talks between the Oilers and Darnell Nurse are progressing

TSN: TSN’s Bob McKenzie said there were significant 10-day contract renewal talks between Edmonton Oilers and free agent pending defender Darnell Nurse last week. You are making progress in a new business.

“In an ideal world, the Oilers and Darnell Nurse would have a six, seven, or eight year contract, but the Oilers can’t because of their cap situation.” You just can’t. It will be particularly problematic in the next year or two. The likely solution is to sign a two-year contract with Darnell Nurse. “

Nurse wants to stay in Edmonton for a long time and the Oilers include him in their core players, but they have the salary cap that they have to deal with. A two-year contract for just under $ 6 million and then a long-term extension in a year?

