advertisement

Kaprizov and Sorokin are coming to North America next year

Emily Kaplan from ESPN: The signs are on Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov finally made the leap to North America for next season. His KHL expires after this season.

“I am concentrating on the last year of my contract and that is what I have in my head now,” Kaprizov said through an interpreter. “Of course I have a desire to go to the NHL and test myself there, but I don’t want to make any hasty statements at this point because this season is a priority.” So we’ll see. “

advertisement

Potential goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin of KHL and New York Islanders also has an expiring contract and talks about coming over. Both downplayed it. Sorokin by a translator.

“I will know after the last day of the season.”

Sorokin said he hadn’t had much contact with the islanders.

Wild GM Bill Guerin flew to Moscow in December to meet Kaprizov.

The Rangers had a month to make decisions

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: The New York Rangers are working on two plans that will last until the NHL closes on February 24th – buyers and sellers.

If the Rangers have not committed Chris Kreider to extend the contract before the close of trading, he will be traded. The same applies to upcoming UFA striker Jesper Fast.

The Rangers rating on the cut-off date does not determine whether the outstanding RFAs Anthony DeAngelo and Ryan Strome will be postponed or retained.

On the way to the last night, the Rangers were 11 points away from the last placeholder.

The Rangers haven’t spoken to Kreiders or Fasts Camp, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen next month. Don’t expect Kreider’s hometown discount.

Kreider could cost $ 7 million a season for six or seven years. DeAngelo could search for something in the order of $ 5 million per area. There should be something within their salary structure.

A buyout from Henrik Lundqvist would save the Rangers $ 3 million. A Marc Staal buyout would save them $ 2.133 million, but also unlikely. A buyout from Brendan Smith would save them $ 1.567 million.

advertisement