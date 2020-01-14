advertisement

KHL goalkeeper gets NHL interest

Aivis Kalnins: Source says Ak Bars goalkeeper Timur Bilyalov refused to renew contract. He is determined to travel to North America for the next season.

Aivis Kalnins: Was it said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are not the only serious contender for Bilyalov.

There are at least three other teams that have made serious requests.

The senators have 10 outstanding UFAs

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.: Ottawa Senators held their meetings for professionals and amateurs to make some decisions about trading deadlines. They talked about some potential assets that they might want to purchase on the reporting date.

The senators have 10 freelance agents, including Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Mark Borowiecki, Dylan DeMelo, Tyler Ennis, Mikkel Boedker, Vladislav Namestnikov, Cody Goloubef and Scott Sabourin.

The senators could also see if there is any interest in Ron Hainsey. Could goalkeeper Craig Anderson interest someone?

Conversations with Pageau, Borowiecki and DeMelo to extend the contract before the deadline make sense. You could move Ennis and then try to sign it again in the off-season.

Shawn Simpson: “Demelo a right D at 900k is definitely worth it. Stabilizes every partner he plays with. “

Rodrigues and Bogosian are still with the Sabers after their trade requests

Lance Lysowski from Buffalo News: Both Evan Rodrigues and Zach Bogosian asked the Buffalo Sabers to trade. They separated for three goals on Sunday, with Rodrigues arguably playing his best game in a year.

“At the end of the day, it’s hockey,” said Rodrigues. “You keep remembering and believing in yourself again and again. I believe in myself that I can do it. It would come in at some point, and it was nice to see that it would come in, of course. Hopefully this will continue. “

At the beginning of the new year, Rodrigues had been scratched 17 times. On December 31, he expressed a desire to be traded.

After Bogosian was a healthy scratch on December 12, he is said to have asked for a trade. Marco Scandella’s dealings with Montreal have slightly extended the season on the Sabers blue line.

