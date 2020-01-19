advertisement

Anaheim in sales mood and Josh Manson?

Eric Stephens from The Athletic (Mailbag): The Anaheim Ducks have many questions to answer. The defense has suffered a lot this season and even Josh Manson’s game has stalled considerably. Even under the prospects, they have developed much more slowly than expected.

It is clear that the ducks need prospects and have enough space to purchase them. Buffalo has goals in Kyle Okposo and Colin Miller that could dangle. The probability of a large splash disappears from second to second. Anaheim feels more and more like a renovation in contrast to a renovation. Players like Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg now seem to be off the table.

Carolina and life without Dougie Hamilton

Luke DeCock from The Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes have a huge problem. How do you minimize the damage from losing Dougie Hamilton? The injury makes adding a top 4 defender as important as depth. Fortunately, Carolina has the capacity to do this.

Jaccob Slavin can play a more offensive role, and he has to. However, some argue that Jake Gardiner may be able to strengthen. Gardiner, who has a below average season, doesn’t help. The prospect of Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce playing more than 25 minutes a night is dangerous.

Boston Bruins and possible physical goals

Nick Goss from NBC Sports Boston: In Boston, players have suffered some unnecessary blows in the past few weeks. There are a few players who need to see if any of them are Don Sweeney.

Chris Kreider is the most obvious. His salary at AAV 4.6 million and an expiring contract are fascinating. However, keep in mind that NTC changed. If New York feels like losing him, Boston remains a top team to take power forward.

Miles Wood also has a pest-like quality, but his tendency to impose penalties may not appeal to the Bruins too much. He is also tied up until 2021-22.

Craig Smith has an expiring contract like Kreider with an AAV of $ 4.25 million. Can he find his goal to score? In the last 14 games Smith has reached eight, which increases his commercial value.

Finally there is Josh Manson. Would Anaheim swap the defender? Manson would play easier in Boston (fewer minutes). Boston plays a more structured system and it is quite physical. Manson, however, is signed until 2021-22 and has a modified NTC.

