Is Josh Anderson a case of buyer caution?

Conor Ryan from Boston Sports Journal: While Anderson is handing out a lot of punishment, his rating has evaporated this season. He scored just one goal and four points in 26 games before an injury occurred. Anderson has been absent since mid-December. He expects to return soon, but you have to ask yourself what happened this year.

Reason enough to stay away from Josh Anderson? The landscape is characterized by red flags. Anderson’s tendency to fight too much contributed to his current illness. Before that, however, he had to fight aggressively.

The question has to be asked. Can Anderson Bounce Back? The answer is yes. He will be 26 years old next year in the final season of his RFA deal. To write off this season as a lost year is almost a matter of course. On the other hand, there’s a small chance that Anderson won’t make it this season or next.

A primer for the trading appointment

Joe Haggerty from NBC Sports Boston: Roaming the league shows some interesting tidbits. Teams like Arizona and Vegas have little room to do business unless it’s a salary for salary. A team like Anaheim can accept bad contracts, but has little to offer.

Boston, Colorado, and St. Louis need a striker like Chris Kreider, but Tyler Toffoli could cost less, among other things. The ups and downs of buyers and sellers illustrate supply and demand.

Calgary, who acquires a top six winger, is a common topic as multiple teams could use one. Chicago expects to trade Brandon Saad and Erik Gustafsson. The New York Rangers think about life without Chris Kreider. There is a team from New York Islanders looking for a mid-six pivot. Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa remains a great commodity when Ottawa puts it on the market.

Edmonton and Florida remain teams that can dive in, albeit very easily. Minnesota took a step with Jason Zucker, but there’s a question mark after that. Does Montreal stand for Pat or the Rangers? New Jersey has Wayne Simmonds on the block, but Sami Vatanen or Damon Severson may be available after that. Kyle Palmieri appears to be safe.

Pittsburgh has made a move for sugar and is not yet finished. Tampa has enough parts to make a move for a defender, as does Washington. Toronto is a wild card here.

