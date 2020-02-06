advertisement

Will Jonathan Quick stay or will he leave?

Josh Cooper from The Athletic: The numbers have improved slightly this season, but Jonathan Quick remains a commercial bait. Will it trade at the close of trading? Players like Marc-Andre Fleury who publish similar 5v5 numbers help the odds a bit. But does it move the needle enough?

The fast competition is tough, but the “father time” has brought him backwards. How much remains to be seen? On the other hand, the Los Angeles goalkeeper is no longer the same as before. Although it has a certain commercial value, most teams want the kings to eat half of its salary. Until then, a trade cannot even be discussed. Most likely, he will stay.

Mark Giordano and his thigh injury

Eric Francis from Sportsnet: Mark Giordano and his Achilles tendon have a lot of uncertainty. The fact is that no one is sure what the exact diagnosis is. However, this news seeped in.

A shark player said to Sportsnet that he heard the 36-year-old say, “I tore my Achilles tendon.” A cameraman on the ice rink heard the same thing.

Mark Giordano is with the Flames from week to week because of a thigh injury. The defender was injured in a 1-3 loss to the Sharks at 13:53 on Tuesday

– NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) February 6, 2020

Again, the players have to catch up in his absence and the hope is that the injury will take weeks, not months. If the injury is a torn Achilles tendon, most of the stretch is done for Giordano. Then the question is whether Calgary will go out to find a defender?

Lou Lamoriello and the islanders’ salary limit

Arthur Staple from The Athletic: New York Islanders had a $ 16 million cap volume and were able to buy sweeteners and players on the cutoff date. You remain one of three teams in a playoff position with a cap of over $ 10 million.

New York has to score and is preferably in the middle of the six. There are other options too. The islanders would have to let someone go because they are at 49 SPC (max. 50). The market continues to wobble, but Vegas and Arizona could give the islanders the depth they need. After that, it’s a pure guessing game.

