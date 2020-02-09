advertisement

End of trading options for Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton?

Kevin Kurz from The Athletic: The fatherhood remains unbeaten. When the two legendary strikers retire inevitably, there’s a question. Are Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton traded?

Multiple players are expected to trade before the two symbols. However, Marleau and Thornton offer more fascinating options. The first is that. Thornton has a no-move clause, so headquarters would have to do without it. Marleau only played for San Jose and declined Carolina’s offer to play for her. Carolina bought out the winger, which made his return to the sharks easier.

advertisement

Thornton falls into the bottom six with teams like Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. His salary will be reasonable for these teams and the cost would not be material. The Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins are out there, but at best very marginal options.

As for Marleau, a few choices appear. The Colorado Avalanche makes sense since the left can keep up with Nathan MacKinnon. This would allow the Avalanche to balance its lineup. The Dallas Stars need a cheap solution because they are against the salary ceiling. There are also the Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals on the edge.

Tampa Bay Lightning and the injury mistake

Joe Smith from The Athletic: Injuries that raise their ugly heads in the worst case harm Tampa Bay a little. Now they are considering whether they can trade before the close of trading.

After Jan Rutta and Ryan McDonagh left, Tampa Bay looked for a deep solution for the blue line. With Victor Hedman, Rutta enjoyed an excellent chemistry, which helped Tampa in the 15: 2: 1 success.

Mikhail Sergachev’s origins were due to the fact that he was placed on his natural left side. Playing with Kevin Shattenkirk helped his play grow. His physicality with offensive talents makes Sergachev a force, especially in April.

Tampa can fix this internally if the injuries are not long term. You could go to minors or do deep trading. Dylan DeMelo and Alec Martinez look like goals. The Lightning could also use a bottom six forward. Names like Nate Thompson and Joe Thornton have emerged recently.

Julian Brisebois faces an interesting challenge. Who can he win for a possible deep playoff run at this time?

advertisement