Is Jeff Carter a potential target of Philadelphia Flyers?

Jordan Hall from NBC Sports Philadelphia: When Jeff Carter and the Los Angeles Kings played in Philadelphia last week, the question was inevitably asked. Would the winger like to go back to the flyers?

Carter remains on pace to score 23 goals this season and Philadelphia could use the shot on goal. The talk will only intensify by the close of trading on February 24th. Other teams are expected to call via the striker, who is 35 years old and signed by 2021-22.

There were rumors that Carter was returning to Philadelphia. That makes a lot of sense. This will be a story to see if the striker leaves Los Angeles in five weeks or not.

The two year “bet” on Caleb Jones in Edmonton

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: Give Jones a lot of credit for doing nothing but improve in his time with the Edmonton Oilers. The 22-year-old signed a two-year contract worth $ 850,000. He is a solid mid-range defender for Edmonton who still has improvements and potential.

Jones moves the puck quickly and has an above average shot. However, it is his defensive ability that draws the most attention. He is a modern defender through and through. Through conditioning and nutrition, Jones has made tremendous progress in all development phases on and off the ice. His reward was this contract.

The scoring chances have improved with the development of Jones. Edmonton expects the defender to improve over the next two seasons.

Erik Gustafsson’s closing preference

Scott Powers from The Athletic: Gustafsson prefers to be a Chicago Blackhawk, but it may not be on February 24th. Chicago tests the defender’s value, which means that he is at least interested in moving the defender. This is a player who broke through with 60+ points last year. This production was ridiculous, but that’s how it performed this year.

Some teams think they can get better numbers and at least have asked. If Chicago loses the playoff race as expected, Gustafsson is expected to be in a different location before the close of trading. In any case, it must not be re-signed anyway.

