advertisement

Henrik Lundqvist and the three goalkeeper circus

Larry Brooks of the New York Post: Nobody expected the New York Rangers to have a three-man goalie-monster situation. Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandar Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin share the time for the Rangers. Lundqvist only started two of the last six games and six of the previous 17 Rangers competitions.

“It is an unusual situation at the moment,” said Lundqvist. “But you can only control so much. You don’t want to think too much about it.

advertisement

The goalkeepers tackle this “day by day”. Honestly, just like coaching and management. Henrik Lundqvist stays fresh this way as he approaches his 38th birthday in March.

Since the trading period is now only six weeks, Henrik Lundqvist is waiting for a solution. At the moment it just starts when it is asked and rolls with it.

The rise of Tony DeAngelo and the possibilities …

Rick Carpinello from The Athletic: The 24-year-old defender has grown rapidly in the past year and a half. Is it now being paid or traded? That’ll be the burning question with Anthony DeAngelo. Offensive production cannot be denied. He has 11 goals and 25 assists in 45 games. Possibilities are there.

“We have a few high-end strikers playing for us, and I had three or four seconds at a time tonight. So much time is available, things open up, rebounds, screenshots and shots are received.

In the past two months, Tony DeAngelo’s maturity and leadership have increased significantly. It stands out. He gives the Rangers another difficult decision to make alongside Henrik Lundqvist.

The state of the Toronto Maple Leafs

James Mirtle from The Athletic (Q&A): (before Morgan Rielly’s injury) Some interesting points about Kasperi Kapanen and other Maple Leafs are the return of a top 4 defender and a tip for Kapanen.

Defense is an ongoing issue. Mirtle does not rule out Toronto trying to move Cody Ceci to make room for Toronto’s younger defenders. Rasmus Sandins ELC is another problem. Do you burn the first year or not? Huge question.

One of the last questions was about Alex Pietrangelo. Mirtle suspected that this was a long way at best, as Pietrangelo seems ready to sign again in St. Louis. The need for a lawyer on the key date (especially RHD) is very real.

advertisement