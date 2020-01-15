advertisement

Henrik Lundqvist and the Colorado Avalanche?

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: The newest team Henrik Lundqvist will be associated with is indeed the Colorado Avalanche. After all, this makes sense when you consider the entire cap area in Colorado (about $ 31 million). They would be on the hook for the rest of Lundqvists deal. New York retains some of what is left on the deal to accomplish this.

Here too there is the problem of the NMC. Would Lundqvist do without it? He hasn’t in the past, so why should he now? New York has three goalkeepers – Lundqvist, Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev. However, it may be that Georgiev is traded and not Lundqvist.

Short-term business or Holtby to the free market?

TSN: The Washington Capitals have a young goalkeeper in Ilya Samsonov who has been playing well this season. Braden Holtby is a pending UFA that is likely going for a big, long-term deal. Pierre LeBrun said the capitals will wait until after the season before choosing Holtby.

“So the fact is that, in my opinion, Washington is reviewing some of the other long-term contracts for goalkeepers and is not sure if they are interested in it. So for me it is either a short-term deal for Holtby or he is going to market. It will decided by the year. “

Will Jason Botterill take a big step in the land of the Buffalo Sabers?

Lance Lysowski from The Buffalo News (mailbag): The Sabers are stuck in hats and have already made a few moves. In addition, some players have asked for an exchange, which is not a good idea for a team with a hat. Marco Scandella and Michael Frolik have been taken over, while Zach Bogosian and Evan Rodrigues are waiting.

Botterill is currently refusing to trade Rasmus Ristolainen or Brandon Montour, and that’s probably the best. Buffalo has a planned $ 33 million cap for the next season and should wait until summer to trade.

Between Colin Miller and Carter Hutton, Buffalo has multiple problems on multiple fronts. Buffalo is stuck!

