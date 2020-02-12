From Not Moving to Commercial Opportunities – Nashville Predators
Adam Vingan from The Athletic: Nashville Predator GM David Poile reserves his option before the NHL trading period expires. If you look at them not very likely for the Predators.
It doesn’t happen – Pekka Rinne, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson.
It doesn’t happen … in season – Kyle Turris and Ryan Johansen.
Who would want them – Austin Watson, Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin and Jarred Tinordi.
Unproven in the NHL – Yakov Trenin, Colin Blackwell and Eeli Tolvanen.
If the predators decide to buy on the deadline – get New Jersey Devils 2020 2nd round.
If the right offer comes up – Nick Bonino, Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok and Dan Hamhuis.
It is most likely if the Predators decide to sell on the closing date – Michael Granlund and Craig Smith.
From Not Moving to Trading Opportunities – New York Rangers
Rick Carpiniello from The Athletic: The New York Rangers return to sellers on the submission date. A breakdown of the people who are not going anywhere and could be on the move.
Fehgeddaboudit – Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko, Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox.
Don’t bet on it – Henrik Lundqvist, Jacob Trouba and Brendan Smith.
Outdoor shot – Marc Staal.
The Available – Chris Kreider, Jesper Fast, Ryan Strome, Anthony De Angelo, Brady Skjei, Alexandar Georgiev and Pavel Buchnevich.
And don’t be shocked – Vitali Kravtsov, Morgan Barron, and they could make a second choice in the first round if they trade in Kreider.
And finally – Lias Andersson