advertisement

From Not Moving to Commercial Opportunities – Nashville Predators

Adam Vingan from The Athletic: Nashville Predator GM David Poile reserves his option before the NHL trading period expires. If you look at them not very likely for the Predators.

It doesn’t happen – Pekka Rinne, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, Matt Duchene, Colton Sissons, Juuse Saros, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson.

advertisement

It doesn’t happen … in season – Kyle Turris and Ryan Johansen.

Who would want them – Austin Watson, Yannick Weber, Matt Irwin and Jarred Tinordi.

Unproven in the NHL – Yakov Trenin, Colin Blackwell and Eeli Tolvanen.

If the predators decide to buy on the deadline – get New Jersey Devils 2020 2nd round.

If the right offer comes up – Nick Bonino, Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok and Dan Hamhuis.

It is most likely if the Predators decide to sell on the closing date – Michael Granlund and Craig Smith.

From Not Moving to Trading Opportunities – New York Rangers

Rick Carpiniello from The Athletic: The New York Rangers return to sellers on the submission date. A breakdown of the people who are not going anywhere and could be on the move.

Fehgeddaboudit – Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko, Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox.

Don’t bet on it – Henrik Lundqvist, Jacob Trouba and Brendan Smith.

Outdoor shot – Marc Staal.

The Available – Chris Kreider, Jesper Fast, Ryan Strome, Anthony De Angelo, Brady Skjei, Alexandar Georgiev and Pavel Buchnevich.

And don’t be shocked – Vitali Kravtsov, Morgan Barron, and they could make a second choice in the first round if they trade in Kreider.

And finally – Lias Andersson

advertisement