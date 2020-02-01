advertisement

Murat Ates from The Athletic: Even if the Winnipeg Jets disagree, they are trying to be buyers who are close to the NHL trading date if they keep hunting in the playoffs.

If they drop out of the race before the deadline, they will try to sell something. There is also the potential for them to take a step that could benefit them now and in the future.

Don’t go anywhere – Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Ville Heinola.

Could only move in extreme circumstances – Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Tucker Poolman and their selection for the first round in 2020.

A trio of asterisks, each with its own story – Bryan Little, Dustin Byfuglien and Mark Letestu.

Could move if the jets decide they’re buyers – Jack Roslovic, Sami Niku, Kristian Vesalainen, Mason Appleton, first selection in 2021, various other draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Could move if the jets decide they’re sellers – Dmitri Kulikow, Mathieu Perreault, Nick Shore, Gabriel Bourque, Logan Shaw, Laurent Brossoit, Nathan Beaulieu, Luca Sbisa and Anthony Bitetto.

Most likely to be treated – Jack Roslovic

Other other trading chips – Carl Dahlstrom, Eric Comrie, interested parties such as Leon Gawanke, Jonathan Kovacevic, Declan Chisholm and Michael Spacek.

Max Bultman from The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings will undoubtedly be sellers close to the NHL close.

Don’t go anywhere – Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek, Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, Justin Abdelkader and Frans Nielsen.

Not likely, but not impossible – Jimmy Howard, Patrik Nemeth, Darren Helm, Valtteri Filppula, Mike Green, Madison Bowey and Jonathan Bernier.

Could plausibly search for the right offer – Robby Fabbri, Luke Glendening and Andreas Athanasiou.

Most logical to move – Trevor Daley

