Panthers could hear Mike Hoffman’s offers

TSN: TSN Pierre LeBrun said the teams at Florida Panthers are looking for winger Mike Hoffman. The Panthers are playing in the playoffs and are not shopping players, but they may be listening to offers.

“You asked about his 10-team no-trade list at the end of December. It was submitted. The bottom line is that this is a high-scoring team for Florida. Young players are coming, Owen Tippett is coming.” to consider who can fill out if they ever treated Hoffman. The bottom line is that Florida needs a defensive addition in the backend. That would make it possible. It doesn’t mean that they will move him. This could happen by the end of the year. “

Panthers GM Dale Tallon on the deadline and how he prefers hockey deals to leases

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic: The Florida Panthers are in the playoff race this season. GM Dale Tallon is not afraid to make trains on the cut-off date.

“No, and I always had the same mantra to make a deal that not only helps us now, but also in the long term. I don’t think that in the history of the trading days, the band aid people (UFAs still outstanding) in made a lot of difference in a lot of situations, so I’m trying to avoid it because it’s an expensive affair, we’re still at a point where we have a lot of good assets that will be important to us in the future, and so I want to hold onto it as long as possible. “

The Panthers are the bottom third of the league when it comes to scoring goals. Tallon said he would prefer to make hockey trades rather than making deals for rentals.

“Yes, right, I mean, that’s the thing. But I think Pierre, if you just take an approach that is consistent with how we did it in the past and how we will do it in the future, it won’t really be the deciding factor for me. If it makes sense to us for the next three to four years, whether we are there or not, I think we will be there sometime, it’s just a question of when and when we get on want to go deep. That’s the goal. “

