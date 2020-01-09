advertisement

Exploring the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals

Adam Kimelman: Boy Scouts who will be participating in yesterday’s Flyers Capitals game: Chicago Blackhawks (2), Edmonton Oilers (2), Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Detroit Red Wings.

Scouting of the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts who were admitted to the Kings Stars game last night: regular guests in the Buffalo Sabers and the St. Louis Blues. Not as regular: Columbus Blue Jackets (2), New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche.

Notes on flames, penguins, predators, Canadians, rangers and red wings

Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames are happy with the game of some of their young players, but not so much with some of their top players. If the Flames think Elias Lindholm is a Centerman, they will try to add a right winger with the extra cover they have after the Michael Frolik trade.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for a striker.

The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals showed interest in Justin Williams before signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Nashville Predators don’t really want to be salespeople. It’s hard to see that if you still want to win, you want to move Nick Bonino. Names out there are Kyle Turris, Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund.

The Montreal Canadiens were interested in Vancouver Canucks Sven Baertschi. Striker Dale Weise should have participated. It did not work. The Canadiens did not approach the Canucks with the idea. GM Marc Bergevin doesn’t want to change his outlook.

Don’t expect the New York Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev to switch immediately after Igor Shestyorkin’s recall.

The Detroit Red Wings would like to add more draft picks and / or prospects.

