Exploration of the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday

Bruce Garrioch: There were six teams that explored the Senators and Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets had two scouts.

The cost of Kovalchuk

Pierre LeBrun: It is believed that Montreal Canadiens would cost at least a second round in anticipation of UFA Ilya Kovalchuk.

Heard the Canadians talked about keeping him. He impressed the team on the ice and in the locker room. The Canadians could wait until the last minute to decide what to do with Kovalchuk.

The sharks have some pending UFAs to move

Kevin Kurz from The Athletic: The San Jose Sharks season was definitely not what they hoped for. The teams will call to see who is available and they will listen to see what they could get in return.

“The results determine what we do. Our record is our record, ”said Wilson. “You always explore things that are right for the team now and for the next year. I’m not ready to give up this year or anything, but my job is also to make decisions that will take us back to where I know we’ll be in September. We will investigate if opportunities arise. “

Outstanding free agents that could be moved include Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Brenden Dillon, Melker Karlsson, Tim Heed, Stefan Noesen, Aaron Dell, and Radim Simek.

The Sharks have already provided $ 63 million for 12 players next season.

Goal scorer Martin Jones has had real problems in the past two seasons. With a $ 5.75 million cap hit, he still has four years to go. Could you look to buy it?

“At the moment we are focused on helping all of our players keep track and play properly, so I will stop here,” said Wilson.

Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic have no movement clauses. Logan Couture, Thorton, Jones, Brent Burns and Evander Kane have restricted no-trade clauses. GM Doug Wilson said that players would have to come to him if they wanted to move.

