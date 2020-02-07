advertisement

Exploration of the Ottawa and Colorado Avalanche Senators

Murray Pam: Scouts approved for last night’s senators and avalanche game: Montreal Canadiens (2), Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals.

Scouting the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Kimelman: Scouts registered for last night’s Devils and Flyers game: Vegas Golden Knights (2), Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues.

Does Mark Giordano’s Violation Affect Calgary Flames NHL’s Closing Plans?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the impact of Mark Giordano’s injury on the Calgary Flames and their close of trade approach.

“Yes, that’s because there are teams I spoke to in the league that felt there was a good chance that TJ Brodie would have a deal with the Calgary Flames and a top 6 Striker could rise. Especially. ” a right shot forward. “

According to a source, the Flames may be looking for a defender to overcome Giordano’s injury. Brodie is a pending UFA and they could still move him, but doing this right now could be more difficult.

Darren Dreger adds that the blue line is an area that affects the flames, but some are surprised in advance.

“Sam Bennett’s name has been out there for a long time. Now the Calgary Flames don’t really want to swap Sam Bennett. You are not actively buying Bennett. He is a versatile striker. However, some also wonder whether Sam Bennett is ready to change or not. In many nights, many games for the Flames, he’s a fourth row player. He wants to prove that he can be in the top six in the NHL. “

