Exploring the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers on Monday evening

Michael Russo: Boy Scouts for Monday’s Wild Panthers game: Chicago Blackhawks (2), Vegas Golden Knights (2), Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers , Philadelphia Flyer, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and the Winnipeg Jets.

Kovalchuk wasn’t going to go

Igor Eronko: Ilya Kovalchuk never intended to return to Russia this year. He wants to stay in the NHL until he comes to the Stanley Cup.

Kassian’s next deal could look like this …

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers Zack Kassian is expected to sign a four-year contract in the $ 3.25-3.5 million range.

Kurt Leavins from the Edmonton Journal: Wouldn’t have a problem with the Oilers Zack Kassian signing new contracts for around four years for $ 3.5 million a year or three years and for $ 3.75 million a year. A five-year contract with a little less money is also possible. Looking at comparisons, it is possible that Kassian’s initial demand will be in the $ 4 million range.

The deadline plan for Oilers could be …

Bob Stauffer: The Edmonton Oilers have 13 games closed. If they have an 8-5 record over this period, they could try to reach a top 9 striker on the cut-off date.

Top 20 trade bait board

TSN: Top 20 players that could be dealt with until close of trading.

1. Chris Kreider – LW ​​- UFA

2. Alec Martinez – LD – 1 year

3, Ilya Kovalchuk – RW – UFA

4. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA

5. Alexandar Georgiev – G – RFA

6. Tyler Toffoli – RW – UFA

7. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years

8. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA

9. Andreas Athanasiou – LW ​​- RFA

10th Carolina Hurricanes 2020 1st election round

11. Brenden Dillon – LD – UFA

Alex Galchenyuk – LW ​​- UFA

13. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA

14.Ryan Donato – LW ​​- 1 year

15. Robin Lehner – G – UFA

16. Craig Smith – RW – UFA

17.Kyle Turris – C – 4 years

18. Marco Scandella – LD – UFA

19. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA

20.Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year

