advertisement

Scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings last night

Mark Scheig: Scouts participating in last night’s game: Blue Jackets and Red Wings: Colorado Avalanche (4), Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.

Scouting the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators this afternoon

Scott Billeck: Boy Scouts admitted to play Jets and Senators this afternoon. The Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs had a pro scout while the Tampa Bay Lightning had their Director of Player staff.

advertisement

Coyotes fitness test when you shouldn’t?

Darren Dreger: It is believed that there are 20 incidents in which the Arizona Coyotes Draft-eligible players gave fitness tests. Bill Daly and NHL are now taking care of the case.

On Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev

Adam Herman: “I understand that I’m not Bob McKenzie, but the evidence is overwhelming. They force an awkward three-gate rotation. Georgiev’s retail price is obscene. What’s more likely: Gorton & Davidson have gone mad? Or are they seeing Georgiev in the 2020-2021 squad? “

Adam Herman : “The Rangers and Benoit Allaire believe that Georgiev can be an above average starting goalie in the NHL. Most analysis of the situation of the NYR goalkeeper / the commercial value shows Georgiev as a backup / 1B. Only when you close this gap can you have a detailed discussion about the motives of NYR. “

: “The Rangers and Benoit Allaire believe that Georgiev can be an above average starting goalie in the NHL. Most analysis of the situation of the NYR goalkeeper / the commercial value shows Georgiev as a backup / 1B. Only when you close this gap can you have a detailed discussion about the motives of NYR. “ Adam Herman: “You may not agree with this analysis by Georgiev, but this is only relevant to what you think NYR could / should do. What you believe is what you believe and what you will do. Georgiev could nevertheless got moving very well. “

advertisement