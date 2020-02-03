advertisement

What Athanasiou could cost the Oilers

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland would exchange Jesse Puljujarvi’s rights to the Detroit Red Wings for Andreas Athanasiou. The Red Wings would probably want a draft pick too. A second round would be too much, but a fourth or higher could be fine.

Jim Matheson: One concern for Oilers GM Ken Holland would be that they are already on 48 contracts. All trades may have to be players in and players out.

Striker Jujhar Khaira could be someone they would move. Some teams may be interested in its size.

Canucks and Markstrom talk

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks and the pending free agent goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom talk about a contract.

“Certainly contract negotiations are underway,” said Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston during the Headlines segment of the Hockey Night in Canada. “This is a difficult question to get an overview of. I don’t think Jacob Markstrom wants to play this too publicly. Jim Benning was on the Sportsnet show today with Dan Murphy and said they wanted to get something done. “

“This week, news got around that there was a two-year Canucks offer to Jacob Markstrom, a raise for what he’s doing now. Nobody has confirmed that yet. But it seems like they’re trying behind the scenes to see if there’s a seizure. “

The 30-year-old Markstrom has a cap hit of $ 3.66 million this season. He has a 20-13-3 record with 2.70 GAA and 0.917 SV percentage.

Wild will wait as long as they can

Michael Russo from The Athletic: The rumor mill continues to follow Minnesota Wild – from Matt Dumba to Jonas Brodin to Jason Zucker and Marcus Foligno.

“(Guerin) was open to us that he will wait as long as possible, but we have to play better and show him that this is the group,” said Dumba. “Yes, we have to get better.”

Mikko Koivu has a no-move clause. You have no unrestricted free agents. All players are either restricted free agents or have a remaining term.

