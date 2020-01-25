advertisement

In this off-season, the oilers have to spend on a winger

Allen Mitchell from The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers will spend some money off-season to find a winger. Taylor Hall’s name is mentioned. Mike Hoffman could be another option.

Streams on the possibility of trading

Steve Serby of the New York Post: From a Q&A with New York Rangers to free agent Ryan Strome. Stome on the opportunity to trade before close of trading.

advertisement

“I’ve been traded twice now. The third time wouldn’t be anything I’m not used to. But I love it here. I really hope I will stay. I feel like I’ve been in New York for so long, it is my second home. The coaching team and the management here, I think I have found a small home. What happens just happens. It’s a matter, but I think as an athlete you just do everything. “

Market storm in contract negotiations

Pete Jensen from NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks is waiting for goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom hopes his next Canucks contract will be signed:

“I’m just focusing on the season,” said Markstrom on Thursday’s All-Star Game Media Day when asked about the ongoing contract negotiations with the Canucks. “Of course I want to stay in Vancouver, but I’m sure the people in the suits will sort it out with my agent. I just have to play hockey and if I play well I’ll stay safe.”

Pierre LeBrun: Was it said that “a lot of work” still needs to be done on a Canucks Markstrom extension.

It will be interesting to see what the number will be when / when it is done.

Hughes agent on an expansion

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks agent Quinn Hughes, Pat Brisson, on the good situation for an extension: “We can start talking to Canucks on July 1st. We will cross this bridge when we get there. He is sure to build a case as strong capital. We’ll see how to do it. “

advertisement