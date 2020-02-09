advertisement

Talks about the expansion of Oilers and Nurse are progressing



Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers’ defense lawyer, Darnell Nurse, is in the last year of his two-year contract with a minimum wage of $ 3.2 million. The oil workers ‘and nurses’ camp is holding contract renewal talks and things seem to be going well.

“I think it’s going to be a short-term deal and it looks like they’re making progress on the way there,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday’s headline segment.

Maple Leafs are waiting for health updates on their blue line before making a move



Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs look at defenders, but also have to wait until injury status is known to defenders Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci.

“Toronto will wait,” said Friedman. “Morgan Rielly has a doctor’s appointment next week, they still want to see what his future is, including Cody Ceci’s health, which they’ll probably know more about in a few weeks.”

The Maple Leafs were looking for a defender who still had time to contact. Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba is a player they looked at. You could be a $ 6.5 million salary if both Rielly and Ceci are out for the rest of the season and play the LTIR.

“You probably have your space available, but you don’t know if you can use it because you need that space to bring them back when they’re healthy,” Dubas said of Tim and Sid. “It will probably be pretty difficult if I project until the deadline. The teams will try to get reports about their boys and when, if at all, they can be back before they can determine if they can use this leeway. “

