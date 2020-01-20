advertisement

Zajac wants to stay

Steve Cangialosi: New Jersey Devils striker Travis Zajac is likely to be in the rumor mill before the close on February 24.

Zajac has a full no-trade clause. Zajac a few days ago.

advertisement

“I thought a lot about the situation. I want to be here.”

Friedman quickly meets the golden knights, devils, maple leaves, deer, kings, flames and rangers

Jason (@ Account4hockey): Elliotte Friedman was at 630 CHED last week. A brief summary of what he was talking about.

Vegas Golden Knights and Gerard Gallant had contract renewals prior to his release.

The New Jersey Devils basically fired Ray Shero because the property more required a collaborative decision-making process.

The Toronto Maple Leafs only trade with Kasperi Kapanen when they receive an “Oh that makes sense” offer.

Minnesota Wild’s Eric Staal really hated being traded the previous season. There are not many untouchables in Minnesota.

Devil defender Sami Vatanen has met with keen interest. Striker Wayne Simmonds wants to stay in New Jersey.

The proposed price for Tyler Toffoli, striker of the Los Angeles Kings, is a decision for the second round and a perspective.

The Calgary Flames are looking for a right-handed person.

The New York Rangers asked goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist at the close of trading last year if he wanted to continue. The Columbus Blue Jackets were in demand last year. Lundqvist said no. doesn’t think Lundqvist is ready, but he may be more open to the idea of ​​not ending his Rangers career. It can be this off-season or when his contract expires.

Maple Leafs could use a backup and help on the blue line

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun.: The Toronto Maple Leafs players think they are real Stanley Cup rivals, but their inconsistent game doesn’t make them very close. You are not in a playoff position.

Injuries and defensive battles hit her three best defenders – Morgan Rielly, Tyson Barrie and Jake Muzzin.

Adding a replacement goalkeeper is an option, but you could also use a defender, even if Rasmus Sandin shows he’s ready for the NHL.

GM Kyle Dubas could try adding a tenured defender to the close of trading. For rental defenders, the options could be Sami Vatanen, Brenden Dillon and Erik Gustafsson.

advertisement