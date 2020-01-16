advertisement

Elliotte Friedman from Sportsnet: The Devils have UFAs outstanding on defenders Andy Greene and Sami Vatanen, and striker Wayne Simmonds. The devils are believed to have received at least one legitimate offer for Vatans.

Greene has a no-trade clause and has not spoken to anyone in the organization about his future. The 38-year-old wants to play next season. Simmonds prefers to stay in New Jersey for the season, as he has already said that you don’t sign anywhere to play only three quarters of the season.

Blake Coleman and Kyle Palmieri don’t have UFAs yet, but could give the Devils a nice return. always assumes that Lou Lamoriello is interested in Travis Zajac.

The Seattle franchise is likely to be interested in the newly released Gerard Gallant. Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill had been interested in Gallant before, but interim coach Rick Bowness is fine. Steve Yzerman, GM of Detroit Red Wings, has a story with Gallant.

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking for a defender.

Carey Price agent Gerry Johanssen this week: “There’s nothing going on.”

The Montreal Canadiens already have 11 draft picks this year. You will decide the route next week. Jeff Petry has another year and now has good commercial value. A comparable trade could be what the Maple Leafs gave Jake Muzzin (1st round, Sean Durzi and Carl Grundstrom) to do.

Brian MacLellan, GM of Washington Capitals, thinks about the trading period: “Depth, depending on our health.”

San Jose Shark’s GM Doug Wilson isn’t interested in trading its core players, but Brenden Dillon and Melker Karlsson will get interested. What about goalkeeper Aaron Dell?

The Anaheim Ducks are ready to take a salary if young assets are included.

The Carolina Hurricanes are open to trading with a defender other than Dougie Hamilton, Brett Pesce, or Jaccob Slavin.

It would take more than Jeremy Bracco of Toronto Maple Leafs to get goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. The Rangers are looking for an NHL that is now ready for Georgiev.

Keeping an eye on KHL goalkeepers – Timur Bilyalov, Alexei Melnichuk and Alexei Krasikov.

